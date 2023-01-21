Odisha Cabinet hikes grant in aid of aided private colleges

Around 15,711 teachers and employees will be benefitted and the state government will seek an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually

State
By Abhilasha 0
grant in aid for private colleges in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday hikes grant-in-aid of aided private college employees during the Cabinet meeting. They also approved other key proposals.

The hike will be effective from January 2022, informs official sources.

Related News

Man thrashed to death over past enmity in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Excise Dept bags Digital India Gold Award from…

5 students flee from school over torture, later rescued in…

Elderly man beheaded for sorcery in Mayurbhanj

As per the decision, around 15,711 teachers and employees will be benefitted and the state government will seek an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually.

More details awaited.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.