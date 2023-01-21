Odisha Cabinet hikes grant in aid of aided private colleges
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday hikes grant-in-aid of aided private college employees during the Cabinet meeting. They also approved other key proposals.
The hike will be effective from January 2022, informs official sources.
As per the decision, around 15,711 teachers and employees will be benefitted and the state government will seek an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually.
More details awaited.