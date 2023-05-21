Odisha cabinet expansion: Super suspense on who will get portfolios continues

Bhubaneswar: The expansion of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet is all set to happen tomorrow. However, as super suspense on who will get the portfolios still continues as names of several MLAs including senior and junior are doing the rounds.

In such situation, three senior BJD leaders Bikram Keshari Arukha (Bhanjanagar MLA), Susanta Singh (Bhatli MLA) and Snehangini Chhuria (Attabira MLA) are on their way to Bhubaneswar from their respective assembly constituencies.

Though the official conformation regarding them getting the portfolios is yet to be made, it is suspected that the trio (Bikram Keshari Arukha, Susanta Singh and Snehangini Chhuria) likely to get the Minister’s posts as three Ministers are scheduled to take oath tomorrow.

It is to be noted here that Assembly speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employees State Insurance Minister Srikanta Sahu have tendered their resignation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department Pramila Mallick has been allocated the additional charge of the School & Mass Education and Labour Departments.

Likewise, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has been given the additional charge of the Health Department after the murder of Naba Das.

After the resignation of Polasara MLA Srikanta Sahu from his minister post, discussion are going on that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik may give a Minister post to one of the MLAs from the south Odisha. Bikram Keshari Arukha is expected to get it. However, Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan and Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda are in the race.

On the other hand, slain Naba Das from the Western Odisha was the Health Minister and as the State ruling party has been winning the by-elections in the Western Odisha, it is assumed that the BJD president may reward one of the MLAs of the Western Odisha. Buzz is also underway that Naba’s daughter Deepali Das, who got a historic win, may be given one of the fortpolios.

As Naveen Patnaik is giving priority to the women, Deepali Das and Latika Pradhan are likely to get the minister posts.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is in the front of the race for the State assembly speaker’s post. Earlier, he was the speaker of the house between 2014 and 2017. However, if the seniority of the MLA is considered, MLAs Debi Prasad Mishra and Amar Prasad Satpathy are the strong contenders.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal is slated to arrive in Bhubaneswar from Haryana at around 8 PM and will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at 9.30 AM tomorrow.