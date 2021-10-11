Odisha Cabinet Decision: Contractual employees to be referred as Initial Appointees

Bhubaneswar: The contractual employees will now be referred to as Initial Appointees, informed Law Minister Pratap Jena after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Reportedly, their salary will be raised by 50% from first year. The appointments would be made permanent after six yrs.

Under this new provision, the state government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 250 crore every year for this purpose. The initial appointees will also avail medical expenses like regular employees, added Law Minister Jena.

Earlier this day, Odisha State Cabinet was held via video conferencing in which it cleared 16 major proposals pertaining to Finance, Food Supplies, GA, Home, Excise and other departments. The Ministers of Bhubaneswar and outside attended the cabinet meeting through video conferencing from the district headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention that, Chief Minister distributed the smart health cards to over three lakh beneficiaries in Puri district, about 1.35 lakh people in Gajapati, in Balangir, 3.5 crore people in Titlagarh, to 4.36 lakh people in Sundergarh and 1,55, 823 smart health cards in Malkangiri.

In addition, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana provides free medical aid to all government hospitals in the State. Every year, Rs 5 lakh is provided to every family and Rs 10 lakh to women. The assistance is available at 183 hospitals and 17 out-of-state hospitals.

Also read: Odisha State Cabinet Meeting scheduled to be held today