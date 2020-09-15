Bhubaneswar: Government of Odisha has taken a decision for construction of High Level Bridge over river Subarnarekha at 36th Km on Haldipada (NH-16) to West Bengal Border via Baliapal-Pantei and Chandaneswar in the District of Balasore under Central Road Fund Scheme through EPC Contract.

The proposed bridge is 993.12 m long and 62.07 m wide connecting Jamkunda under Baliapal Block to Adangapantei under Bhograi Block.

Subarnarekha river is creating a barrier among the economically and culturally important places of both sides of the river as there is no direct connectivity among these places.

The proposed bridge shall provide direct link between Baliapal Block and Bhograi Block and also connects the economically and culturally important places i.e. Subarnarekha mouth port, Chandaneswar and Bhusundeswar etc.

It will improve communication facilities and reduce distance between the two Blocks resulting in industrial and economic development of the people of those areas.

Now Cabinet have approved the lowest tender of L&T Geo-L&T UJV DFSB-05 amounting to 138,74,48,210.00 (Rupees One hundred thirty eight crore seventy four Lakh forty eight thousand two hundred ten) ) only for execution of the above work.

The work is targeted for completion within a period of 30 (Thirty) calendar months.