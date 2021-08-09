Odisha Cabinet Approves Construction of 89 Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadiums

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved construction of 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums. The said stadiums are to be built with a cost of Rs 693.35 crores and to be completed within 18 months.

The multipurpose Indoor stadiums will come up in all ULBs where such facilities are currently not available. It will facilitate professional coaching at the grassroot level. It will improve the Sports culture, Health and Fitness across the State. The stadiums will act as disaster shelters during floods, cyclones, etc. and Field Hospitals during pandemics.

This project taken up under the 5T Initiative to transform the Sports filed in Odisha, said a release.