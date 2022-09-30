Odisha Cabinet approves Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam

Odisha Cabinet approves Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam

By Himanshu 12 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination instead of multiple examinations for Group-B & Group-C of State Cadre Posts or Service Rules, 2022.

It will streamline recruitment process and complete exams in a reasonable time period.

As per reports, the change has been taken up to streamline recruitment process. The same will also save time of applicants. It will also reduce examination related expenditure.

Welcoming the step ‘whole heartedly’ OSSC Chairman cum former Odisha DGP Abhay tweeted, “We whole heartedly welcome this step .This will benefit the candidates immensely for they will have to write one exam in place of many .This will make the recruitment faster, more efficient and more economical.”

