Odisha Cabinet approves ‘Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha’ Yojana
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet, which met today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the ‘Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha’ Yojana.
As per the decision, the Government of Odisha has modified the guidelines of the earlier intervention “Ama Gaon Ama Bikash” by giving it a new dimension in the form of “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” under State Plan to make it effective from the Financial Year 2023-24 for taking up measures to argument rural infrastructure leading to accelerated growth as well as to Promote, Preserves and Protect Jagannath culture and tradition of Odisha.
The details of the Scheme are as follows
- The vision of the intervention is to transform Odisha into a modern and aspirational Odisha retaining the essence, soul, and spirit of Jagannath culture and spreading over to the world. Odisha is the land that gave Jagannath culture to the world. A culture that is based on universal love, service and equality.
- The main objective of the scheme is to provide missing links to the existing small and essential projects and the development of infrastructure. Also achieving empowerment of women, youth, bridging critical gap in education, digital and sports facilities.
- Improvement of infrastructure for primary education and also providing missing links to the existing development infrastructure, construction, modernization, and expansion works.
- Creating additional facilities for Mission Shakti Groups at GP level.
- Bridging critical gaps at GP level to improve rural areas by way of providing urban facilities.
- Development of sports facilities for the youths.
- Providing Banking Facilities.
- Improvement of digital access in terms of mobile connectivity, optical fibre connectivity, WiFi and internet connectivity.
- There is a budget provision of Rs 4000 crore under the scheme from the State Budget.
- The scheme will cover all Gram Panchayats in each Block of the State with the entitlement of Rs 50 lakh.
- The project cost shall be between Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
- The project under the scheme shall be suggested/ recommended by local people/community organizations/ public representatives and other stakeholders.
- The consolidated G.P. wise project list of the Block shall be submitted to PR & DW Department with the signatures of the Collector and President, Zilla Parishad of the district for due examination and approval of the Government.
- The Panchayat Samiti shall execute the work departmentally following due procedure. The Collector shall be authorized to select any other agency/agencies for the execution of work.
- Transparency measures such as a web-based MIS for monitoring the Scheme and a dedicated app for sharing photographs before, during, and after each project with GIS tagging shall be developed under the scheme.