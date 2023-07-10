Odisha Cabinet approves ‘Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha’ Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet, which met today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the ‘Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha’ Yojana.

As per the decision, the Government of Odisha has modified the guidelines of the earlier intervention “Ama Gaon Ama Bikash” by giving it a new dimension in the form of “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” under State Plan to make it effective from the Financial Year 2023-24 for taking up measures to argument rural infrastructure leading to accelerated growth as well as to Promote, Preserves and Protect Jagannath culture and tradition of Odisha.

The details of the Scheme are as follows