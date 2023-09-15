Odisha Cabinet approves 19 proposals of 10 Departments

Bhubaneswar: The 64th Odisha Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a total of 19 proposals of 10 Departments.

The Cabinet approved the Location Accessible Multi-Modal Initiative (LAccMI) under the Commerce & Transport Department to establish seamless, affordable & reliable public transport network across the State from GP level to State Capital.

The cabinet also decided to abolish all 35 toll gates on Works and RD Department roads being operated by the O.B & C.C. Ltd.

The proposal for enacting a news law for upgrading National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) in Berhampur into a non-affiliating Unitary University in the name and style of NIST University, Berhampur also got nod of the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also gave its green signal for enacting a news law for upgrading Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT) Bhubaneswar into a non-affiliating Unitary University in the name and style of Silicon University, Bhubaneswar.