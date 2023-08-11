Odisha cabinet approves 19 important proposals today, see detailed list here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha cabinet meeting was held today and was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As many as 19 proposals were passed.

The proposals on the agenda cover crucial areas such as agriculture, youth and women welfare, and social welfare. The cabinet has approved the proposals to facilitate the comprehensive development of these sectors.

To start with, the Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA) Odisha scheme was approved. It aims to skill 1,00,000 youths every year in the state during the next three years. It has a budget of Rs 385 crore.

Odisha Mobile Towers and Telegraphic Line, OFC and related Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2017 was amended. It will facilitate faster and easier deployment of telecom infrastructure and speedy 5G rollout.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the scheme to open mini banks or ‘CSP Plus’ banking outlet in 4,373 unbanked gram panchayats of Odisha with a budgetary support of around Rs 500 crore.

The Cabinet approved a Mega Piped Water Supply Projects. Once completed, around 4,60,612 people of 498 villages under 92 GPs of seven blocks of Puri district will get safe drinking water.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Revenue and DM Department to lease out government land of a total of 48 acres 842 decimals in Padanpur, Baratola, Bhimpur and Belapada mouzas under Jatni tehsil of Khordha district in favour of National Institute of Science Education & Research (NISER), for setting up Cancer Hospital & Education Centre by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

The Odisha State Cabinet has approved an additional budget of Rs. 2687.4587cr for the special programme for the Odisha Millets Mission on Friday.