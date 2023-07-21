Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet that met today at the Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved as many as 17 proposals.
After the meeting was over, Ministers Tukuni Sahu and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak briefed the press about few major decisions taken in the Cabinet.
According to reports, Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana, Approval of implementation of new scheme i.e. Construction of building for Vana Surakshya Samiti(VSS) and Interest subsidy/ Subvention to the Co-operative Banks/ PAACS relates to crop loan respectively were some of the major decisions taken today.
Alter, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena addressed the media about the following agenda items on which decisions were taken in the meeting:
- Amendment of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts
- Rs 1000.14 crore for expanding Comprehensive Cancer Services
- Widening and strengthening of Marshaghai – Jamboo road in Kendrapara
- Appointment of Prof Choudhury Suryakant Mishra and Gauranga Charan Sahu as Members of Odisha Public Service Commission
- Extension of one time settlement scheme of arrear water rates dues of Central and State PSUs and organisations, and private industrial establishments
- Proposal for introduction of Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy
- Restructuring of Odisha Employment Service Cadre
- Odisha Tourism Service Rules, 2023 – Restructuring of Odisha Tourism Service (OTS) Cadre
- Framing of Odisha Civil Supplies Market Intelligence Service Amendment Rules, 2023
- Provision of Corpus Fund for procurement of oilseeds & pulses by SLS (MARKFED-Odisha)
- Amendment of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination Rules, 2022
- Canal lining and System Rehabilitation Programme (CLSRP) extension for another 5 years till 2027-28 with an outlay of Rs 2093.2 crore