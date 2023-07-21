Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet that met today at the Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved as many as 17 proposals.

After the meeting was over, Ministers Tukuni Sahu and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak briefed the press about few major decisions taken in the Cabinet.

According to reports, Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana, Approval of implementation of new scheme i.e. Construction of building for Vana Surakshya Samiti(VSS) and Interest subsidy/ Subvention to the Co-operative Banks/ PAACS relates to crop loan respectively were some of the major decisions taken today.

Alter, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena addressed the media about the following agenda items on which decisions were taken in the meeting: