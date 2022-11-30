Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals of 12 departments
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha cabinet has approved as many as 17 proposals from 12 different departments in the state on Wednesday.
See the detailed list of approvals here:
– New Textile Industry Policy approved by the State Cabinet
– Approval of revised terms of employment in Odisha factories.
– Cabinet approves the new tourism policy.
– State Cabinet nods to exempt Odia film Daman from tax, make it tax free.
– Cabinet approves the Odisha Logistics Policy 2022
– Cabinet approves Civil Aviation Policy
– State Cabinet approves Vehicle Scrap Policy
– Approval of the new industrial policy by the state cabinet
– State Cabinet approves the new food processing policy.
– The new export policy has been approved by the State Cabinet.
– Two proposals for clean drinking water supply program have been approved by the state government.