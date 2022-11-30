Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals of 12 departments

The Odisha cabinet has approved as many as 17 proposals from 12 different departments in the state on Wednesday.

See the detailed list of approvals here: 

– New Textile Industry Policy approved by the State Cabinet

– Approval of revised terms of employment in Odisha factories.

– Cabinet approves the new tourism policy.

– State Cabinet nods to exempt Odia film Daman from tax, make it tax free.

– Cabinet approves the Odisha Logistics Policy 2022

– Cabinet approves Civil Aviation Policy

– State Cabinet approves Vehicle Scrap Policy

– Approval of the new industrial policy by the state cabinet

– State Cabinet approves the new food processing policy.

– The new export policy has been approved by the State Cabinet.

– Two proposals for clean drinking water supply program have been approved by the state government.

