Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals of 12 departments

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha cabinet has approved as many as 17 proposals from 12 different departments in the state on Wednesday.

See the detailed list of approvals here:

– New Textile Industry Policy approved by the State Cabinet

– Approval of revised terms of employment in Odisha factories.

– Cabinet approves the new tourism policy.

– State Cabinet nods to exempt Odia film Daman from tax, make it tax free.

– Cabinet approves the Odisha Logistics Policy 2022

– Cabinet approves Civil Aviation Policy

– State Cabinet approves Vehicle Scrap Policy

– Approval of the new industrial policy by the state cabinet

– State Cabinet approves the new food processing policy.

– The new export policy has been approved by the State Cabinet.

– Two proposals for clean drinking water supply program have been approved by the state government.