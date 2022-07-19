Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals including IT policy 2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday approved as many as 17 proposals including the IT policy 2022 with an aim to boost investment in the IT sector., informed Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

The State Cabinet has also approved the drinking water projects in 15 panchayats in Rayagada 31 panchayats in Koraput, 85 panchayats in Jagatsinghpur, and 47 panchayats in Angul.

Odisha Cabinet gives a nod to the proposal for the construction of Dharmashala in Puri’s Baseli Sahi area at a cost of Rs 135.60 crore. The project will be implemented under Abhada scheme and the construction work will be completed in 24 months.

The cabinet approved the Amendment to Odisha Mobile Towers, OFC (Aptieal Fibre Cable) and related Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2017 with an aim to incorporate deemed approval

clause. Currently, Odisha tVlobile Towers, OFC (Optical Fibre Cable) and related Telecom lnfrastructure Policy, 2017 does not have a “deemed approval” clause which results in delay in decision on grant of permission on erection of towers, micro communication equipment, in-building solutions etc. Also, this missing clause renders the Policy non-aligned with the Central rule, lndian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016 which has made it mandatory to grant permission for underground and overhead telegraph infrastructure within 60 days of the application.

It has also been proposed to amend the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act, 2O17 as recommended by the GST council.

State Cabinet approved the proposal of the provision under para 6.6 of the Action Taken Report (ATR) on recommendations of Fifth State Finance Commission regarding Assignment of Taxes out of SGST in lieu of Entry Tax for Panchayati Raj institutions (PRls) in order to accommodate the salary and other establishment charges of DRDA employees after their merger with the Zilla Parishads.

The proposal to approve the Annual Report submitted by the Hon’ble Lokayukta for the year 2021 has also been approved.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced in conducting the recruitment of base level posts i.e. Junior Executive Assistant (initial appointee), the schedule (the syllabus and the plan of examination), its examination pattern were also suggested to be changed.

In order to arrest distress migration in the 20 migration prone Blocks of 4 Districts namely Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi & Nuapada, the Cabinet approved a new State Sector Scheme: “State Support to MGNREGS”.

State Government have decided to provide Government land in Mouza- Khordha in Khordha for construction of Paika Memorial whereas in Mouza-Ramachandrapur under Jatani to Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

Cabinet today approved the tender for the Construction of Kansariganda ln-stream Storage Structures across river Rushikulya near Barada village in Ganjam for an execution amount of Rs.149,60,00,000/- and O&M cost for five years amounting tb Rs.2,50,00,000/-. The work is planned to be completed in 36 months.