Odisha Cabinet approves 16 proposals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday gave its nod for 16 proposals. This was informed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

While informing about the development, Mahapatra said that the State government has approved 16 important decisions related to different departments like Sports and Youth Services, Water Resources, Finance, General Administration and Public Grievances, Health and Family Welfare, Home, Labour and ESI, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Works departments.

The State government has given approval of the tender bid for Renovation of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal and development of urban sports infrastructure.

Likewise, the government gave its green signal for sanction of lease of 18.23 acre Government land in Kalamati under Sambalpur Tahasil for permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur.

It also gave approval of turnkey tender bid for Shree Mandira Parikramaa Project and Waiver of annual rent and Cess on Government land for establishment of Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute and Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar.