Odisha cabinet approves 12 proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday evening, said reports.

A total of 12 proposals have been approved by the Odisha cabinet on Thursday. The Cabinet has approved proposals of Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development, Cooperative departments.

The decision to redeploy private dealers in the supply department along with the reorganization of the Assistant Registrars of Co-operative Societies Cadre has been approved by the Cabinet.

The cabinet has decided that the State government shall provide free land for a cowshed in Mayurbhanj district. Stamp duty will be waived for this land.

The construction of Balangi Park in Nayagarh has also been approved by the Cabinet.

The much awaited proposal of the Housing and Urban Development related to apartment ownership bill has been approved by the State Cabinet.

A proposal related to Panchayat Executive Officer has been rejected by the State Cabinet, said reliable reports.

However it is to be noted that a detailed report relating to the approvals shall be discussed in the Budget Session (phase 2) which is scheduled to start today.