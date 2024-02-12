Odisha Cabinet approves 26 proposals including distribution of 2 jute bags along with Rs 1000 to ration card holders

Bhubaneswar: The 72nd session of the “Cabinet Meeting’ was held today at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik which approved several proposals.

According to reports, out of 27 agenda items related to different departments, 26 items were approved in the Cabinet.

After careful consideration premium of Rs 5,06,00,00 has been exempted for lease of Plot No. 457(p), area- Ac.0.500 dec. Kisham-Unnant Jojana Jogya under government Khata No. 619 relating to Mouza-Unit No.41, Chandrasekharpur in favour of “Agragamee-Agharia Society, Odisha” for the welfare of Agharia community and construction of a Bhawan for transit accommodation etc. at Bhubaneswar.

Likewise, after careful consideration premium of Rs 5,06,00,000 has been exempted for lease or plot no 457(p), Area Ac. 0.500 dec., kisam-Unnat Jojana Jogya under Government Khata No. 619 relating to Mouza-Unit No. 41 Chandrasekharpur in favour of the Meher (Bhulia) Samaj for construction of Swabhaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher Bhawan at Bhubaneswar.

The cabinet also gave approval for the Amendment to Odisha Mobile Towers and Telegraph Line, OFC and related Telecom Infrastructure Police, 2017 to align it with Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2023.

The proposal to for continuance of the State Sector Scheme “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” from 2022-23 to 2026-27 also got the nod to the Cabinet.

The new State Sector umbrella Scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana (MMKY) was also approved by the Cabinet.

The proposals for the distribution of two number of Jute Carry Bags and Rs 1000 Livelihood Assistance to each beneficiary family under Public Distribution System (PDS) and continuance of the scheme: “Village use plot level validation of paddy crop growing areas by using Satellite imagery” for 9 crop seasons were also okayed by the cabinet.

The framing of Odisha Public Service Commission (Method of recruitment and conditions of service of staff) regulation, 2024, also was approved by the Cabinet.