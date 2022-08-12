Odisha cabinet approved 17 important proposals today: Details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday approved 17 important proposals in the Cabinet meeting that was held in the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As per one of these proposals, Mega drinking water projects will come up in 3 districts of the State.

Among the 17 proposals approved today one is the provision of funds for “Special Programme for Promotion of Millets in the Tribal Areas” of the state.

For the said mission, currently, the Government of Odisha has its area of implementation from 84 blocks in 15 districts to 142 blocks in 19 Districts from 2022- 23 onwards. However, for smooth implementation of the programme, the State Cabinet have approved an estimated budget of Rs. 2808.39 crore for six years (2021-22 to 2026-27 financial years).

In another proposal, the Government of Odisha have taken a decision for execution of Mega Piped Water Supply Projects to provide safe drinking water in Dhenkanal District out of JJM funding. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months. The Mega Piped Water Supply Projects will also be undertaken in another two districts: Kendrapara and Balasore.

In another proposal, in order to include the directly elected Mayor and Chairpersons within the meaning of Elected Councillors in the existing Section (2) of Odisha District Planning Committee (ODPC) Act, 1998 by way of addition of a new clause (a-1) so as to enable the Chairperson and Mayor of the Municipalities to participate in the process of election as a Member of the District Planning Committee, and for inclusion of a new clause (iv) in Section 8 of the said Act for removal of Members on the ground of misdemeanour or immoral activities.

In another proposal, it has been decided in the Cabinet meeting for creation of 198 posts in ORS (Odisha Revenue Service) cadre in addition to the existing cadre strength of 1092 which will bring the Cadre strength to 1290.

Approval of Rs 326.79 crore expenditure to extend i3MS scheme till 2027: The Integrated Mines and Minerals Monitoring System (i3MS) under implementation for a decade (2012-22) has ushered a new era of transparency in mineral administration in Odisha. This end-to-end online monitoring system has strengthened the government’s regulatory oversight by enabling real-time visibility on the pit-to-port mineral value chain. Besides eradicating illegal mining and combating unauthorised ore transportation, i3MS has led to buoyant revenue collections in mining. In the backdrop of the scheme’s efficacy and outcomes, it is decided to extend the implementation tenure of i3MS for five more years (2022-27) with an expenditure of Rs 326.79 crore. The activities planned in the next phase of i3MS are procurement of new hardware like computers, accessories, Consumables & Furniture, automatic weigh bridge system (Koira, Keonjhar & Jajpur Road), drone technology under i3MS, integration framework, and security enhancement/any other new technology and Integrated Command Control Centre.

With a view to supply raw materials to the State based end user industries, the State Government have promulgated policy for long term ore linkage to those industries through OMC Ltd.

With Merger of IDCOL & its Subsidiaries in OMC, OMC will have access to large land bank to explore business operation related to mining sector, construction of official/ Institutional, residential facilities and monetization of assets apart from availing Income tax benefits on account of accumulated losses of IDCOL, IKIWL & IFCAL. The entire liabilities of IDCOL/IFCAL/IKIWL including existing employees would be taken over by OMC and OMC will fund the liabilities from its internal resources without seeking for any budgetary support from the State Government.

Also Khalpal In-Stream Storage Structure across river Brahmani near village Khalpal in Talcher Block of Angul District on EPC Contract was approved.

Restructuring of Minor Irrigation Cadre under Odisha Engineering Services: Keeping in view, the increasing workload in various Engineering Departments, to attract meritorious candidates in Odisha Engineering Service, to avoid stagnation in promotion, to reduce resultant erosion in productivity in the cadre and to resolve the issue of pay anomaly of this cadre vis-à-vis other premium provincial state cadres, Government have been contemplating for restructuring of the Minor Irrigation Cadre under Odisha Engineering Services with abolition of posts of Deputy Executive Engineer(DEE), creation of the post of Superintending Engineer (SE) by merger of the erstwhile post of Superintending Engineer, Level-II (SE, Level-II) and Superintending Engineer, Level-1 (SE, Leel-I) creation of new post with designation as Additional Chief Engineer (ACE) and Engineer-in-Chief , Minor Irrigation (EIC-MI) keeping the total cadre strength intact.

Government of Odisha has planned to implement Roof Top Rain Water Harvesting System under a scheme titled “Community Harnessing and Harvesting rainwater Artificially from Terrace to Aquifer (CHHATA)” for conservation of Rain water . The scheme will be implemented in 29500 Private Buildings and 1925 Government Buildings covering water stressed 52 blocks and 27 urban local bodies of the state for a period of five financial years from FY2022-23 to 2026-27 with a budget outlay of Rs.270 Cr. There is a subsidy provision of Rs 55000/-(Fifty five thousand) or 50% of the cost of the RRHS, whichever is less in this scheme to encourage the public for adopting the scheme in their buildings. Directorate of Ground Water Development under Department of Water Resources will be executing the scheme.

Government have planned for raising and strengthening of 36 saline embankments measuring total length of 198.81 km to cyclone resilient standard to sustain the impact of very severe cyclone with speeds upto 250 km/hr and to protect the adjacent landmass and habitation from floods, saline ingress and tidal surge of Bay of Bengal in 4 nos. of cyclone prone coastal districts of Odisha viz. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri.

The Cabinet today approved the scheme “Cyclone Resilient Saline Embankment Projects” to be executed during the period from FY:2022-23 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs.763.48 Crore. Upon completion of the projects, about 21,690 Ha of agricultural land will be protected from flood and saline ingress and 2,92,500 people in 136 no of villages in the above districts will be benefitted.

Execution of Pressurized UGPL Irrigation Network system for Right command of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project with Distribution network up to 1 Ha sub-chak compatible with micro irrigation having total planned CCA of 27000 Ha on EPC mode of contract (Turn-Key Basis)including power system connectivity, Electro-Mechanical components, PIM and operation & maintenance of complete commissioned system for 5 years.