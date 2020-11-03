Balasore/Tirtol: The voting for bypolls to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly constituencies began at 7 AM today amid COVID-19 guidelines.

A total of 2,30,297 voters in Balasore Sadar and 2,39,153 voters in Tirtol will exercise their votes in 346 and 373 booths.

The number of booths in Balasore Sadar has been increased from 198 to 346 and in Tirtol from 265 to 373 to avoid overcrowding and smooth conduct of the bypolls.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safe polling. The number of voters in each polling booth has been restricted to 1000 so that all the COVID-19 norms will be followed properly.

All the booths are being sanitised frequently while polling staffers have been screened.The voters are allowed after thermal screening and have been provided with mask, face shield, sanitiser and gloves.

As 86 booths in Balasore Sadar and 155 booths in Tirtol have been identified as critical polling stations. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed and arrangements have been made for webcasting and CCTVs in both the booths.

Around 3500 polling personnel, 800 ASHA workers and 90 platoons of police force have been engaged for smooth conduct of bypolls.