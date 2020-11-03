Bhubaneswar: A voter turnout of 12.11 percent in Balasore and 7.58 percent in Tirtol was recorded till 9 am on Tuesday in the Odisha bypolls.

This was informed by state Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani at a press meet in Bhubaneswar.

This time the elections are being held in the midst of the corona outbreak, due to which adequate sanitisation arrangements have been made at both the polling stations.

Social distancing, sanitizers, thermal screening machines, masks have been arranged at polling booths.

All the booths are being sanitised frequently.