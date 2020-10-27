Odisha Bypolls 2020: CM Naveen Patnaik To Hold Virtual Rally Today

Bhubaneswar: By-elections to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies of Odisha is slated to be held on November 3. Campaigning is going on in full swing. The candidates, their supporters and party members are conducting bike rallies, holding meetings to win the hearts of the voters. In such a situation, BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to hold virtual rally today. All necessary arrangements already have been done.

The state ruling party BJD, under the leadership of Sanjay Das Burma, held a meeting and drew several strategies how to win the by-election. Party leaders like Prasant Muduli, Debasish Samantaray and Puspendra Singh Deo took part in the meeting. They are campaigning to gather support for party candidate for Tirtol by-polls Bijay Shankar Das.

Likewise, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rajkishore Behera is holding bike rally along with his supporters and party worker in Raghunathpur Block. Congress candidate Himansu Bhusan Mallick is also visiting villages and interacting with the voters seeking their supports to win the by-election.