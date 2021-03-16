Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for Bye-eletions in two parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and fourteen Assembly constituencies in different States. As per this announcement, the Pipili bye-poll has been scheduled to be held on April 17, 2021.

The date for issue of the Gazette Notification for these bye-polls is March 23 while the last date of Nominations is 30th March. The Date for scrutiny of Nominations is 31st March while the last date for withdrawal of candidates is April 3.

The bye-polls will be conducted on April 17 while the date of counting will be May 2, 2021. The date before which election shall be completed is May 4, 2021, the press note said.

The commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in all these bye-polls in all polling stations.