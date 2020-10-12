Odisha By Polls: BJD Declares Candidates For Balasore Sadar And Tirtol

Balasore: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its candidates for odisha by polls to be held in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol in Odisha on November 3.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has nominated Swarup Kumar Das for Balasore Sadar Assembly Constituency and Bijaya Shankar Das, the son of late MLA Bishnu Das for Tirtol (SC) Assembly Constituency.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its candidature for the upcoming by-polls in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly yesterday.

It is noteworthy that Manas Dutta has been chosen as the candidate for Balasore Sadar. He is the son of deceased BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutt.

Rajkishore Behera has been chosen as a candidate for Tirtol.