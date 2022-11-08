Odisha: Businessman drowns in Mahanadi, search underway

Cuttack: In a saddening incident, a businessman has drowned in Mahanadi river near Cuttack on Tuesday morning, said reports.

The businessman had alleged gone to bathe in the river when he slipped into it. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Irshad.

The Fire Department has reached the spot and is searching for the man. The police has reached the spot and is enquiring into the matter and questioning onlookers.

The relatives of the businessman have said that the man has gone missing since 10:30 am.

According to reports, the man was in Cuttack to set up a store in Baliyatra which is slated to start from today.