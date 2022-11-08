Odisha: Businessman drowns in Mahanadi, search underway

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Businessman drowns in Mahanadi

Cuttack: In a saddening incident, a businessman has drowned in Mahanadi river near Cuttack on Tuesday morning, said reports.

The businessman had alleged gone to bathe in the river when he slipped into it. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Irshad.

The Fire Department has reached the spot and is searching for the man. The police has reached the spot and is enquiring into the matter and questioning onlookers.

The relatives of the businessman have said that the man has gone missing since 10:30 am.

According to reports, the man was in Cuttack to set up a store in Baliyatra which is slated to start from today.

You might also like
State

Clash between rationalists and realists in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur

State

Shocking, man kills brother in Balangir of Odisha!

State

Odisha: 2 bodies found hanging from tree in Jaypore

State

Herd of 13 elephants spotted in Boudh of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.