Odisha businessman critically hurt in bomb attack in Khurda

Khordha: A businessman sustained critical injuries after some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at him at Kantia village under Jatani police limits in Khordha district today morning.

The businessman Rachritrananda Samantaray sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Report says, some bike borne miscreants hurled around 7 bombs at Rachitrananda at around 6.30 am over suspected previous enmity due to land dispute at his village. Following which he sustained serious injuries.

On being informed a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A case has been registered.

Around three unexploded bombs were recovered from the spot.