Odisha: Bus Services Disrupted In Bhadrak, Passengers Face Trouble

Bhadrak: Bus service in Bhadrak district of Odisha has been halted today since the local bus syndicate called for a cease work.

The bus drivers alleged that collection of ‘Dada Batti’ has become rampant in the district. Goons on a regular basis intercept the buses and extort money from drivers and conductors.

The ‘dadas’ also misbehaved with the driver and conductors on a regular basis.

The strike badly affected the passengers in the Puja time, they were seen stranded at the bus stops waiting for the resumption bus services.

Further details awaited.