Odisha: Bus Services Disrupted In Bhadrak, Passengers Face Trouble

By Sudeshna Panda 12 0
Bus Services Disrupted In Bhadrak
Representational Image

Bhadrak: Bus service in Bhadrak district of Odisha has been halted today since the local bus syndicate called for a cease work.

The bus drivers alleged that collection of ‘Dada Batti’ has become rampant in the district. Goons on a regular basis intercept the buses and extort money from drivers and conductors.

The ‘dadas’ also misbehaved with the driver and conductors on a regular basis.

The strike badly affected the passengers in the Puja time, they were seen stranded at the bus stops waiting for the resumption bus services.

Further details awaited.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Sculptor creates miniature Durga inside a bottle

Nation

PM Modi to visit Himachal on Wednesday

State

Odisha: MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha last rites today

World

Death toll of Afghanistan’s suicide blast soars to 53: UNAMA

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.