Bhubaneswar: A bus owner in Odisha was fined Rs 5.66 lakh under the amended Motor Vehicle Act on Wednesday, over non-payment of road tax and a litany of violations.

The violations surfaced when the bus bearing registration number OD10F0409 carrying passengers from Koraput to Bhubaneswar was intercepted by transport department officials in Bhubaneswar at Khandagiri this morning.

A senior transport official said the bus owned by one Sneharekha Padhy of Koraput had a pending road tax from May 2019 onwards amounting to Rs 5,66,981 and lacked stage carriage permit.

The challan of Rs 5,81,981 has been issued against the vehicle owner while the bus was seized by RTO officials.