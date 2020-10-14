Odisha bus owner fined Rs 5.66 lakh for MV Act violation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A bus owner in Odisha was fined Rs 5.66 lakh under the amended Motor Vehicle Act on Wednesday, over non-payment of road tax and a litany of violations.

The violations surfaced when the bus bearing registration number OD10F0409 carrying passengers from Koraput to Bhubaneswar was intercepted by transport department officials in Bhubaneswar at Khandagiri this morning.

Related News

Bus Fined 7 Lakh In Odisha’s Boudh For Violating New…

Private Bus Fined 7 Lakh For Traffic Violation In Boudh,…

A senior transport official said the bus owned by one Sneharekha Padhy of Koraput  had a pending road tax from May 2019 onwards amounting to Rs 5,66,981 and lacked stage carriage permit.

The challan of Rs 5,81,981 has been issued against the vehicle owner while the bus was seized by RTO officials.

You might also like
State

Maoist camp busted in Odisha’s Malkangiri, huge amount of arms and ammunition…

State

RMC Employee In Odisha’s Nabarangpur Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids Underway

State

Weather Alert! Thunderstorm, lightning warning for 17 districts in Odisha

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Unaffected For More Than 10 days In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.