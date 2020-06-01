bus strike Odisha

Odisha Bus Drivers Stage Protest, Demand Lockdown Compensation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Motor Vehicle Drivers Association staged demonstrations across the state today affecting vehicular movements. Bus drivers,  conductors and  helpers have joined the protest at various places in Odisha.

The protest in Bhubaneswar took place at Baramunda Bus Stand. They have demanded insurance coverage of Rs. 50 lakh.

Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray joined the protest at Baramunda Bus Stand to support them.

Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera has said that demands of the association are valid. There should be insurance for bus drivers and other staff.

The minister added, they have submitted their memorandum and we have not rejected it. It is under consideration of  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A decision in this regard will be taken soon said Behera after considering the current financial situation of the state.

