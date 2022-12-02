Odisha: Bus catches fire near MCL Burla

Burla: A bus has caught fire near Mahanadi Coal Fields (MCL) situated in Burla on Friday. By the time the flames could be doused, the bus had been reduced to ashes.

The bus bore the registration number OD 15 K 0355. The bus has been identified as Vishist Nagaraj.

Yesterday, the bus stopped near Burla MCL as its journey was canceled. There were no driver, helper or any staff in the bus.

However, at what time the bus caught fire and under what circumstances the fire broke out is subject to investigation.

It is noteworthy that the bus runs daily from Burla to Bhubaneswar. Since there were no passengers in the bus the bus was canceled yesterday.