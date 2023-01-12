Odisha: Bus carrying pilgrims meets with accident, 6 injured

Bus carrying pilgrims from Patali Srikhetra to Puri Srikhetra has met with an accident in Sonepur district of Odisha on Thursday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
bus accident in odisha

Sonepur: A private bus carrying pilgrims from Patali Srikhetra to Puri Srikhetra has met with an accident in Sonepur district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, as many as six (6) people have been injured in the accident. At around 7 in the morning, the bus was returning from Puri Srikhetra to Patali Srikhetra when the accident took place.

Related News

15 students injured as bus hits tree in Odisha

Bus-truck accident in Odisha, 3 critical

Bus accident in Odisha, over 50 injured

8 injured in bus accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

According to eye witnesses, the driver lost control over the wheels and the bus slipped off the road and overturned.

The accident took place on the National Highway (NH) near Sonepur district of Odisha. The police and locals are trying to get the bus out of the field.

Detailed reports awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.