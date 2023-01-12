Odisha: Bus carrying pilgrims meets with accident, 6 injured

Sonepur: A private bus carrying pilgrims from Patali Srikhetra to Puri Srikhetra has met with an accident in Sonepur district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, as many as six (6) people have been injured in the accident. At around 7 in the morning, the bus was returning from Puri Srikhetra to Patali Srikhetra when the accident took place.

According to eye witnesses, the driver lost control over the wheels and the bus slipped off the road and overturned.

The accident took place on the National Highway (NH) near Sonepur district of Odisha. The police and locals are trying to get the bus out of the field.

Detailed reports awaited.