Odisha: Bus barges into railway tracks in Sambalpur, 4 critical

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a bus hit a train track in Sambalpur district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Saturday.

Reports say that, a freight train was coming from the front. However, a few bus passengers escaped from a big accident. A big accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the local people.

The local people stopped the train. The train stopped short of the bus that crashed into the railway tracks, said reports. The accident allegedly took place on the Kolkata-Mumbai National Highway.

The bus lost balance and barged into the railway track on the side of the road. As many as four passengers were critical in the accident.

The bus helper’s leg was seriously injured in the accident, said reliable reports. The injured have been admitted to a local medical center for treatment.

However, most of the travelers have escaped from a great tragedy. Locals present at the spot rescued the passengers from the bus and rushed them to the nearest hospital.

According to reports, this private bus named ‘Nadiyarani’ was coming from Bhubaneswar to Bargarh and Bijepur.

It is worth mentioning that, the Railway traffic was stopped for some time as the bus was stuck on the tracks and railway traffic was affected.

On receiving the information, the police and fire brigade arrived and removed the bus from the track. Later, the railway movement has been normalized.

The police has initiated an investigation into the matter as to why the bus barged into the railway tracks. Detailed reports awaited.