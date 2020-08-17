Odisha Bureaucrat Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Given Compulsory Retirement

Bhubaneswar: Former Koraput Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Pradeep Kumar Mohanty has been given compulsory retirement orders by the Government of Odisha.

Mohanty was intercepted by the Vigilance sleuths on July 2 while he was on his way to Bhubaneswar and cash amounting to more than Rs.11 lakh was seized from him, he could not justify the amount.

The anti-corruption wing estimated total value of the tainted officer’s movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 3.5 crore.

He was arrested on the same day and forwarded to court and was remanded to judicial custody. He was then placed under suspension.

It is noteworthy that, recently an OAS officer and also the Director of Directorate of AYUSH, Bibhu Prasad Sarangi who was accused of sexually harassing a woman employee had been given premature retirement from his service.