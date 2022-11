Bhubaneswar: A bullet has been seen being driven in the corridors on a college that looks like the famous BJB college in Bhubaneswar.

The video of the act has been posted on a popular social media platform and has been widely shared.

In the video the man is clearly seen driving a bullet (bike) in the college corridors late at night. The police are looking into the veracity of the video.

An investigation is underway in this matter.

WATCH: