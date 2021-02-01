Odisha Budget session to begin from February 18

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of Odisha Assembly will begin on February 18 with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal. The Budget session, which will have 30 working days, will continue till April 9.

According to reports, the Budget session will be held in two phases. While the first phase would be held from February 18 to February 28, the second phase would begin from March 12 and will conclude on April 9.

There will be no meeting on Sundays and public holidays. Besides, the House will not function between March 1 and March 11.

The State Budget 2021-22 will be presented on February 22.

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming Budget session of the State Assembly.