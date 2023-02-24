Odisha Budget 2023-24: Rs.30,030 Cr allocated for education sector with new scholarship scheme
The budgetary allocation for education sector is about 12.3 percent of the total budget outlay for this financial year.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has allocated a whopping Rs Rs.30,030 crore for the education sector in the Budget 2023-24, which was presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari today.
New scheme Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chhatrabruti Yojana will be implemented under which as many as 10,000 eligible undergraduate (UG) students will get an amount of Rs 10,000 per annum. Besides, 5000 eligible PG students and 10,000 eligible Technical and Professional students will get scholarship of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively per annum.
The State government will also provide free coaching for Civil Services Examination along with free lodging and boarding facilities to 200 meritorious students who will be selected through entrance exam.
Have a look at the key highlights of budgetary allocation for education sector:
- 30,030 crore in Education Sector which is about 12.3 percent of the total Budget outlay for 2023-24.
- 22,528 crore for the School and Mass Education Department.
- 805 crore under Mo School Abhiyan
- 139 core under new scheme Chief Minister’s Awards for Education for best performing Districts, Blocks, Schools, Head Teachers, Teachers, Elected PRIs, SMC/SMDCs, CRCCs, BEOs, DEOs, Alumni Committees and DIETs.
- 155 crore under the Gangadhar Meher Sikshya Manakbrudhi Yojanav (GMSMY) for supply of Free Bi-Cycle to all Students studying in Class-IX of Govt., Govt. Aided, Block Grant High Schools, Sanskrit Tols and Madrasa.
- 811 crore under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana for disbursement of scholarship to eligible students.
- 4 crore under AKANKSHYA Scheme to provide students pursuing higherv studies in Urban Areas with residential accommodation.
- 3,173 crore for Higher Education Department
- 163 crore for infrastructure development of higher education institutions.
- 170 crore under Mo College Abhiyan and Rs.50 crore for distribution of laptop under Biju Yuva Sashaktikarana Yojana.
- 20 crore for Odia University at Satyabadi, Puri to be made operational inv December, 2023.
- 228 crore for infrastructure development of Government Universities and Colleges under the Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (OHEPEE).
- 986 crore for Skill Development and Technical Education.
- Transformation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla and Odisha University of Technology & Research with an outlay of Rs.2,000 crore and Rs.1,500 crore, respectively, over a period of 5 years to make them world class technical institutions.
- 241 crore provided for development of Technical Universities, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics and ITIs.
- 10 crore under Sudakhya scheme to cover girl students, irrespective of category, studying in Government ITIs and Polytechnics.
- 100 crore provided under Odisha Skill Development Project to promotev industry linked training program and to enhance the employability of youth of the State.
- 22 crore provided to Directorate of Employment for creation of self-employment opportunity for the unemployed youths.
- 100 crore for new scheme NUA Odisha (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha) to train one lakh youth in future technologies like Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality-Virtual Reality, Data Science, 3D printing etc.