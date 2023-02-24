Odisha Budget 2023-24: Rs.30,030 Cr allocated for education sector with new scholarship scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has allocated a whopping Rs Rs.30,030 crore for the education sector in the Budget 2023-24, which was presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari today.

The budgetary allocation for education sector is about 12.3 percent of the total budget outlay for this financial year.

New scheme Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chhatrabruti Yojana will be implemented under which as many as 10,000 eligible undergraduate (UG) students will get an amount of Rs 10,000 per annum. Besides, 5000 eligible PG students and 10,000 eligible Technical and Professional students will get scholarship of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively per annum.

The State government will also provide free coaching for Civil Services Examination along with free lodging and boarding facilities to 200 meritorious students who will be selected through entrance exam.

Have a look at the key highlights of budgetary allocation for education sector: