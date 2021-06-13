Odisha: BSF foils maoist attack bid in Malkangiri, 3 tiffin bombs recovered

By WCE 1

Malkangiri: A Maoist attempt to target security personnel have been foiled in Malkangiri district, on Sunday.

Malkangiri 9th Battalion BSF team was on a routine combing operation in a forest bordering Andhra-Pradesh.

During the operation between Chintalanu and Mandapalli villages, the BSF personnel found three tiffin bombs planted under a tree.

Following an alert by the BSF team, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot, removed the landmine and defused it.

Police suspect Maoists had planted the landmine to target security personnel patrolling the area.

The combing operation has been intensified as Maoists may be hiding in the area.

