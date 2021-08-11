Odisha BSE Introduces New Assesment Scheme For Classes IX, X Students Board Exam 2022

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday has introduced a new assessment scheme of examination for the academic session 2021-22 for Class-IX and Class-X students.

The students have been witnessing school closure and examination disruption due to COVID-19 since 2020. This year Board of Secondary Education had to cancel the year end board examinations due to second wave of the Pandemic and publish the results basing on Alternative Method of Assessment.

Exam Scheme for Class-IX students

There will be two examinations, one each at the end of each term. Both the examination will be directly conducted by the Board. The students will have to fill up the forms online to appear at the examination centres selected by the Board.

First examination will be conducted during the last week of November 2021. The pattern of examination will be of multiple choice questions of 50 marks of 1 hour duration to be answered in OMR answer sheets. Questions will be from first 50 percent of the syllabus. Evaluation will be done by the Board through computer.

Final Examination will be conducted at the end of Term-II during 2nd week of April, 2022. Questions will come from the entire syllabus. However 30% of the questions will be from the 1st 50% of syllabus and rest 70% of the questions will be set from the 2nd 50% of syllabus. Pattern of examination will be multiple choice questions of 50 marks and subjective questions of 30 marks. Test will be of two hours duration. Questions will be set by B.S.E., Odisha. Examination will be conducted at own school and evaluation will be done by neutral school to be notified by the Board.

At the end of the final examination the result will be published by own school taking weightage of different examinations conducted. However marks of four FAs and two Term end examinations shall be uploaded by the Mentor school in the format attached at Annexure-III & IV.

ln case the examinations could not be held due to worsening of pandemic situation, the students will have to appear the examination from home. Evaluation will be done by neutral school and marks shall be uploaded in Board’s portal to be notified by the Board. The District Education officers will determine the neutral schools where evaluation will be done.

Mode of assessment for different situations for Class-X students

There will be two examinations, one each at end of each term. Both the examination will be directly conducted by the Board. The students are to fill up the forms online to appear at examination centres selected by the Board. Other details of the examination are given below.

First examination will be conducted during last week of November, 2021. Pattern of examination will be multiple choice questions of 50 marks of 1 hour duration to be answered in OMR Answer Sheets. Questions will be from 1st 50% of the syllabus. Evaluation will be done by the Board through computer.

Final examination will be conducted during last week of April, 2022. Pattern of examination will be multiple choice questions of 50 marks and subjective questions of 30 marks. Questions will be set from the whole syllabus. Multiple Choice Questions will be answered in OMR Answer Sheets.

In case the examinations could not be held due to worsening of pandemic situation, the students have to appear the examination from homes. Evaluation will be done by neutral school and marks shall be uploaded in Board’s portal to be notified by the Board.

The District Education Officers will determine the neutral schools where evaluation will be done.

C. The detail procedure for conduct of examination at home and record for maintenance and uploading of marks is given separately.

Weightage to be given for final results.

Sl. No. Examination Weightage i. Internal Assessment 20% ii. 1st Term end Examination 30% iii. Final Examination (2nd Term end Examination 50%

4. MODE OF ASSESSMENT FOR DIFFERENT SITUATIONS FOR CLASS-X

A. In case both the examinations are held:

In case both the examinations are conducted, the results will be processed taking the following weightage for different examinations.

Sl. No. Examination Weightage i. Internal Assessment 20% ii. 1st Term end Examination 30% iii. Final Examination (2nd Term end Examination 50%

However, the difference between Internal Assessment marks and Term End examination marks should be within 30%. In case the percentage of difference is more with Internal Assessment on higher side, the marks of Internal Assessment will be brought down so that difference in percentage remains at 30% level.

B. In case 1st term end examination could not be held and Final examination is conducted:

The results will be processed as per the marks obtained at the final examination along with the Internal Assessments marks & marks obtained in 1st term examination conducted at home with the weightage as given below.

Sl. No. Examination Weightage i. Internal Assessment 20% ii. 1st Term end Examination 20% iii. Final Examination (2nd Term end Examination 60%

However, the marks of 1st Term end examination will be moderated as per moderation policy of the Board and difference in percentage of marks between Internal Assessment and final examination shall be brought down to 30% in case Internal Assessment mark is in higher side.

C. In case 1st term end examination is held and final examination could not be conducted:

The results will be processed as per the marks obtained at the 1st term end examination along with performance of candidates in Internal Assessment and Final examination conducted at home with the weightage as given below.

Sl. No. Examination Weightage i. Internal Assessment 20% ii. 1st Term end Examination 50% iii. Final Examination (2nd Term end Examination 30%

However the marks of final year examination will be moderated as per moderation policy of the Board and difference in percentage of marks between Internal Assessment and 1st Term end examination shall be brought down to 30% in case Internal Assessment mark is in higher side.

D. In case both the examinations are cancelled:

The following weightage will be given to different examinations for determination of school wise merit list. Last 5 year results will be analysed and results will be published basing on moderation policy of the Board to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment.

Sl. No. Examination Weightage i. Internal Assessment 20% ii. 1st Term end Examination 30% iii. Final Examination (2nd Term end Examination 50%

The BSE, Odisha may change the Scheme of Examination in subsequent years with regard to Academic Session, Syllabus, Pattern of Examination and Moderation Policy keeping in view of the then prevailing situation. The circular for New Scheme of Examination for class- IX & X will be implemented with immediate effect.