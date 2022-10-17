Odisha: BSE introduces Aspirational components for class IX & X curriculum

Bhubaneswar: The Board Of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha has introduced assessment reforms by including Aspirational Components in the course curriculum for the students of class IX & X in Odisha today.

As per the direction from the Odisha Government and Dept. of School and Mass Education it has been decided to introduce the Assessment reforms in the curriculum.

According to reports, the Aspirational components will be implemented in the curriculum for students of class (IX & X) of High School Certificate (HSC) and Madhyama (Sanskrit) courses as well.

As per the reports from the official notification from BSE, the Aspirational components will be inducted in the current session of class IX and from the next session of 2023-24, both the classes will have aspirational components in their curriculum.

Check the Aspirational Components mentioned: