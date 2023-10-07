Odisha BSE files complaint in Cyber Police Station, Cuttack over question paper leak

Cuttack: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Saturday filed a complaint at the cyber police station, Crime Branch, Cuttack for detail investigation over question paper leak of the Class X, High School and Madhyama Half Yearly Examination 2023.

The Class –X, High School and Madhyama Half Yearly Examination 2023 are being conducted at own school/ Tol of the students all over the state from October 4 to October to October 7, 2023 as per scheduled programme notified by BSE.

BSE, Odisha has prepared the questions on all subjects and handed over the same to all DEOs on September 23 for distribution to all schools under their jurisdiction. They had been clearly instructed to conduct the examination taking all precautions and issuing due instructions to all Head of the Institutions.

The schools shall conduct the examination and evaluate the Answer Books and preserve the marks at their end. There is no provision of uploading of marks since the exam has no weightage in the AHSC/ Madhyama exam which will be conducted directly by the BSE, Odisha in coming Feb-March 2024, BSE said in a note on Saturday.

However, it is was noticed that the questions are being leaked prior to the date of the examination as known from some of the links in the YouTube channel.

Hence, BSE, Odisha has lodged a complaint in the Cyber Police Station, Crime Branch, Cuttack for detail investigation over the matter and to ascertain severe action against the culprits.