Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education on Friday extended the tabulation register verification deadline in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Yass.

The head of the institutions of the schools are informed to strictly follow the Covid guidelines and during the tabulation work the teachers should maintain proper social distance and not overcrowded with teachers and the government guidelines about the cyclone to be followed.

The last date for verification of the tabulation by the DEOs and the headmaster of the schools have been extended to May 28,2021 and marks uploading date from May 29,2021 till June 7,2021.