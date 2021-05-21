Odisha BSE Extends Deadline For Tabulation Of Marks For Class 10

By WCE 1
BSE Office Cuttack (File Photo)

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education on Friday extended the tabulation register verification deadline in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Yass.

The head of the institutions of the schools are informed to strictly follow the Covid guidelines and during the tabulation work the teachers should maintain proper social distance and not overcrowded with teachers and the government guidelines about the cyclone to be followed.

The last date for verification of the tabulation by the DEOs and the headmaster of the schools have been extended to May 28,2021 and marks uploading date from May 29,2021 till June 7,2021.

You might also like
State

Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In Odisha, See Details

State

Odisha: Bhadrak District Administration Prepares For Cyclone Yash

State

Odisha: 96 Prisoners Test Covid Positive In Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar

State

Cyclone Yash: Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal Very Likely To Intensify Into Storm By…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.