Odisha: BSE employee arrested for selling fake certificates!

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, the police has arrested an employee of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reliable report, the Mangalabag police have arrested an employee of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

The employee has been arrested for allegedly preparing and selling fake Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) certificates, said sources.

It is noteworthy that, the identity of the employee is yet to be revealed by the police. Further details in this matter is awaited.