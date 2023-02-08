Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized, 4 including 3 of family arrested

Khurda: Khurda Town Police seized 560 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh and arrested four persons including three persons of a family near Totapada Chhak here today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Siba Mallick of Ramachandi village, his wife Sushama Mallick and son Jaya Prakash Mallick. The fourth accused was identified as Pratap Kumar Mohapatra of Ranapur area in Nayagarh district.

According to Khurda SP Siddharth Kattaria, police waylaid an auto-rickshaw near Totapada Chhak and seized brown sugar from the possession of the accused after inspection.

The arrested persons were smuggling the brown sugar to Khurda from Nayagarh, said Kattaria adding that the three-wheeler is also has been sized.

All the four persons will be produced before the court following their health check-ups.