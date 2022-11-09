Odisha: Brown sugar worth over 2 crore seized

Bhubaneswar: A massive drug haul has been made in Odisha on Wednesday by the Special Task Force (STF).

The STF got a tip-off and conducted a raid in which as much as two (2) kgs of brown sugar has been seized.

The estimated worth of the seized brown sugar is said to be over Rs. 2 (Two) crores said reliable sources.

As many as two (2) drug peddlers have been arrested. It is further worth mentioning that, one of the arrestees is an accused in a murder case.

Further details awaited.