Odisha: Brown sugar worth over 2 crore seized
Bhubaneswar: A massive drug haul has been made in Odisha on Wednesday by the Special Task Force (STF).
The STF got a tip-off and conducted a raid in which as much as two (2) kgs of brown sugar has been seized.
The estimated worth of the seized brown sugar is said to be over Rs. 2 (Two) crores said reliable sources.
As many as two (2) drug peddlers have been arrested. It is further worth mentioning that, one of the arrestees is an accused in a murder case.
Further details awaited.