Odisha: Brown sugar worth over 2 crore seized

By Sudeshna Panda 0
brown sugar seized in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A massive drug haul has been made in Odisha on Wednesday by the Special Task Force (STF).

The STF got a tip-off and conducted a raid in which as much as two (2) kgs of brown sugar has been seized.

The estimated worth of the seized brown sugar is said to be over Rs. 2 (Two) crores said reliable sources.

As many as two (2) drug peddlers have been arrested. It is further worth mentioning that, one of the arrestees is an accused in a murder case.

Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Suryabanshi Suraj takes oath as MLA of Dhamnagar

State

Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed for 4 hours today

State

Shocking! 2 sons and wife kill man in Ganjam of Odisha

State

Odisha: 2 dead in road accident in Khordha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.