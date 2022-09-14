Odisha: Brown sugar worth 14 lakh seized in Angul, woman detained

Angul: The Excise Department of Angul district has intercepted and apprehended two youths for allegedly smuggling as much as 140 grams of brown sugar today .

The accused have been identified as Jhili Sahoo and Pradyumna Sahoo and they are the residents of Nalco area, said sources.

According to reports, Jhili and Pradyumna were riding on their scooter towards Talcher from NALCO.

In the meantime, based on a reliable tip-off the Excise department team Intercepted Jhili and Pradyumna. Immediately, the Excise team searched the vehicle due to the wake of suspicion.

While searching, the Excise team recovered 140 grams of brown sugar from Jhili and Pradyumna possession and arrested them.

As per reports, the market value of the seized contraband is expected to be around 14 lakhs.

It is to be noted that on September 8 a raid was conducted by a team of Special Task Force (STF), Bhubaneswar with the help of Balasore Police. The raid took place at Masjidgali near Railway Level Crossing, Aradabazar in Balasore district. During the raid, contraband brown sugar weighing 1380 gm and other incriminating materials were recovered.