Odisha: Brown sugar worth 1 crore seized in Nayagarh, 1 arrested

Nayagarh: On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of Special Task Force, Bhubaneswar Narayani Pitha, Kantilo under Fategarh Police Station.

One drug peddler namely Hara Prasad Prusty of Nayagarh evening against illegal dealing/possession of Narcotic Drugs and was apprehended during search contraband brown sugar weighing 01 Kg 190 gram (1190 gm), One M/c and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District and Sessions cum Special Judge, Nayagarh. Investigation is underway.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 68 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 111 quintals of Ganja/Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 166 drug dealers/peddlers.