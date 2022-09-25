Odisha: Brother-in-law shares obscene photos, gets arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha has been arrested for sending obscene photos to his sister-in law.

The incident has been reported from Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The sister-in-law had allegedly filed a complaint about the man in the Nayapalli police station about the obscene pictures that he was sending her on a regular basis.

The Nayapalli police has arrested the man from Hyderabad. His mobile has been seized. The police is conducting a further probe into the matter.

Details awaited in this matter.