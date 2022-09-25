Brother-in-law shares obscene photos
Pic Credits: Bharat Khabar (Representational Image)

Odisha: Brother-in-law shares obscene photos, gets arrested

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha has been arrested for sending obscene photos to his sister-in law.

The incident has been reported from Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The sister-in-law had allegedly filed a complaint about the man in the Nayapalli police station about the obscene pictures that he was sending her on a regular basis.

The Nayapalli police has arrested the man from Hyderabad. His mobile has been seized. The police is conducting a further probe into the matter.

Details awaited in this matter.

 

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: CBI arrests Income Tax Officer Khurdha in bribery case

Nation

India reports 4,777 fresh Covid infection, 23 deaths

State

Security arrangements for ‘Legends League Cricket’ in Cuttack

World

‘We will liberate ourselves from a colonial mindset’: Jaishankar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.