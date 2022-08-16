Odisha: Bridge collapses near Bangalaguda in Koraput district

By KalingaTV Bureau 52 0

Koraput: A bridge reportedly collapsed today near Bangalaguda area of Koraput resulting in stoppage of traffic on National Highway (NH) number 326 in Koraput district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incessant rainfall which occurred few days ago resulted in erosion of the foundation soil, which was holding the bridge. As a result, the bridge got collapsed.

As a result, the traffic is closed on High way number 326 and the vehicles are stranded in Koraput, Lakhmipur, Rayagada road  and Podagad.

On the other hand, the administration is making arrangements to drive vehicles on the road, connecting to National Highway No. 326 from Koraput to Damanjodi, Koraput to Dumuriput.

 

