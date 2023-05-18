Odisha: Bridegroom demands dowry at wedding stage, detained

Balagir: A Bridegroom landed at police station for allegedly demanding dowry at the wedding stage in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

One Md Shahbaz Qureshi of Burla reached the Sri Ram Nagar in Balagir for his marriage. As per the schedule, the bride also reached the wedding stage and their marriage was organised.

However, tension run high at the wedding venue after Qureshi allegedly demanded a bike soon after the marriage. Following this, a heated argument broke out between both the sides.

Soon, the matter reached the police station. Later, a team of cops arrived at the wedding venue and started an investigation after detaining Qureshi for interrogation.