Odisha: Bride elopes with boyfriend after marriage in Balangir, Video goes viral

Balangir: In a bizarre incident, a groom has to return alone after marriage after his bride eloped with her lover after their marriage. This shocking incident took place in Brahmana Pada of Balangir district. The CCTV footage of the girl fleeing with her boyfriend on a bike has gone viral.

The bride reportedly absconded with her boyfriend with the gold ornaments given by the groom. The bridegroom has filed a complaint in the police station regarding this.

According to reports, Prem Kumar of Mukund Par village of Balangir district married Liza Mahakur of Brahmana Pada. However, instead of returning to her in-law’s house with her husband, the girl fled with her boyfriend at night after all rituals of the marriage ended.

After that, the groom came to the police station for justice. The girl reportedly took all the gold, silver ornaments and money given from the groom’s house. The CCTV video of the girl leaving with her boyfriend has gone viral.