Odisha: Breach In Hirakud Canal, Acres Of Land Submerged

Sonepur: On Monday morning, a breach has been caused in Hirakud canal near Sahajbahal village under Meghala panchayat of Sonepur district of Odisha.

A 20 feet breach has been caused in Hirakud canal. Hundreds of acres of land are now submerged due to the breach in the canal.

The locals near the breach are living with a flood scare looming large after the breach.

Floodwater is being discharged from the reservoir through seven gates now.

The season’s first floodwaters have been released through Gate number 7 in the first phase. The floodwaters are being released through three left spillways and two spillways from the right.

Notably, the Hirakud Dam has a storage capacity of 630 cubic feet and a storage capacity of 613.15 cubic feet. The flood waters will reach Mundali in the next 36 hours.

Adding to it, 12 districts have also been warned to remain alert. Due to the release of flood water as the water level in Mahanadi and its tributary rivers will increase, the villagers in low-lying areas and the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the river.