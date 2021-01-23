Odisha: Brahmananda Mishra elected as UCCI President

Bhubaneswar: Brahmananda Mishra has been elected as the President of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI).

Following the election, it has been expected that Mr Mishra’s stellar experience and wide expertise will boost trade and commerce in Odisha and take UCCI to newer heights.

Mission of UCCI is to promote trade, commerce, industry and services in Odisha with a view to strengthen and expand economic activity in the state, by fostering just, equitable and globally competitive business environment compatible with free Enterprise of the New Millennium.