Bhubaneswar: Over 300 Odia migrant workers, who were ferried from Surat to Odisha in seven buses, were stopped at Badoli check post in Gujarat on Saturday.

The migrant workers sought the Odisha government’s intervention into the matter and requested to help them for reaching their native place.

“We started our journey from Surat in seven buses, 56 persons in each bus, but our buses were stopped at Badoli check post in Gujarat border. The officials asked us to show valid passes for onward journey issued by the Surat district administration but we don’t have such passes,” said a migrant worker.

“There are four pregnant women along with us. We all are facing difficulties as we don’t have food and drinking water,” he added requesting the Odisha govt to help them to travel safely and smoothly.